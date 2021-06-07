Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Erik Mclean
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
home decor
quilt
linen
bed
furniture
patchwork
Creative Commons images
Related collections
PHXMQG
56 photos
· Curated by Elisabet Hannafin
phxmqg
sewing
craft
Goldilocks and The Three Bears
44 photos
· Curated by Verity West
Bear Pictures & Images
human
Girls Photos & Images
Craft Room
8 photos
· Curated by April White
craft
quilt
sewing