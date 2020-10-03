Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tony Mucci
@eklect
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
12 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
duck
wild
Birds Images
waterfowl
mallard
HD Teal Wallpapers
beak
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
salt water
91 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
sea
outdoor
Beach Images & Pictures
Space
285 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
night
Church Culture
503 photos
· Curated by Pro Church Media
church
hand
People Images & Pictures