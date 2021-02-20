Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Brazil Topno
@b620
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sundargarh, Odisha, India
Published
on
February 20, 2021
Canon, EOS 200D II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sundargarh
odisha
india
Flower Images
lotus
Water Lily Pictures
no people
outdoor photography
plant
blossom
lily
pond lily
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Botanical
9 photos
· Curated by Nij Udd
botanical
plant
Flower Images
lotus
127 photos
· Curated by Guru Prasad
lotu
Flower Images
blossom
OMUT
307 photos
· Curated by Polya Rahmanova
omut
Flower Images
plant