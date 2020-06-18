Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mario Mesaglio
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lime Ridge, Walnut Creek, CA, USA
Published
on
June 18, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
What ya looking at?
Related tags
lime ridge
walnut creek
ca
usa
Cow Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
protecting
livestock
monochrome
veal
Nature Images
Cow Images & Pictures
mother
looking
Animals Images & Pictures
portrait
Cute Images & Pictures
guarding
serious
Life Images & Photos
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Farm animals
35 photos
· Curated by Alexandra Stewart
farm animal
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Animals
178 photos
· Curated by Martin Rozanski
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
mammal
Crops
15 photos
· Curated by Emily Evans
crop
plant
outdoor