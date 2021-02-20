Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sandi Mager
@sandimagerart
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 20, 2021
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Red squirrel loving a strawberry
Related tags
wild animal
strawberries
#squirrel
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
squirrel
rodent
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
eating
plant
label
text
rat
Bear Pictures & Images
wildlife
outdoors
Free stock photos
Related collections
Animals
439 photos
· Curated by Puzzle Unlimited
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Animal
53 photos
· Curated by Christina Phan
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
mammal
American Flag Running
26 photos
· Curated by Heidi Kidd
american
Flag Images & Pictures
Summer Images & Pictures