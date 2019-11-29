Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Naveen Kovil
@naveenkovil
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 30, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
plant
blossom
Flower Images
lily
pond lily
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Looking Up
91 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
looking up
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Night Lights
196 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
night light
Light Backgrounds
night
Light Painting
1,221 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
light painting
Light Backgrounds
night