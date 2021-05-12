Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Book Images & Photos
page
text

Related collections

Wheels
174 photos · Curated by Sharon Scott
wheel
vehicle
transportation
Earth Day
172 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Earth Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Portraits
680 photos · Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking