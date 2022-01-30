Go to Justin Cheng's profile
@justinc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
大溪區, 大溪區, 台灣
Published agoApple, iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

大溪區
台灣
building
warehouse

Related collections

Collection #1: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
business
office
work
Wanderlust
201 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
wanderlust
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Office
53 photos · Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking