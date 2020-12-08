Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sincerely Media
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
port elizabeth
south africa
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
blossom
acanthaceae
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Livestock and Agriculture
201 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
agriculture
livestock
Animals Images & Pictures
Feminine
51 photos
· Curated by Aubrey Bray
feminine
Flower Images
plant
LGBT | LGBTIQ+
188 photos
· Curated by Esquimal
friend
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images