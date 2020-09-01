Go to Sara Bertoni's profile
@saratrixx
Download free
brown brick arch under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Assisi, PG, Italia
Published on Panasonic, DMC-G80
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A glimpse of a small square with a fountain in a historical city.

Related collections

Italy
921 photos · Curated by Santiago Narvaez
Italy Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Brainstorm
21 photos · Curated by Marcéu Lobo
brainstorm
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Architecture
14 photos · Curated by Sara Bertoni
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking