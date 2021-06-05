Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kevin Kenny
@daytripinanhour
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Two pair of Canada Geese and goslings swimming on lake
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
goose
duck
cormorant
anseriformes
Free images
Related collections
Collection #30: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
STYLED FOOD
352 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
The Night Sky
793 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
night
Star Images
outdoor