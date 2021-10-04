Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Meier
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
symbol
HD Cross Wallpapers
building
architecture
concrete
crucifix
Creative Commons images
Related collections
bright & foodie
220 photos
· Curated by princess
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plant
Flora
40 photos
· Curated by Jess Bailey
flora
Flower Images
petal
Collection #31: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers