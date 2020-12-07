Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
outdoors
path
Nature Images
garden
Grass Backgrounds
vegetation
Free stock photos
Related collections
Unsplash Top 25: Most Viewed Photos of 2018 | Q1
22 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
Black
159 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #86: Chris Spooner
8 photos
· Curated by Chris Spooner
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers