Go to Mathis Jrdl's profile
@mtsjrdl
Download free
brown wooden cross ornament on brown wooden table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Gōtokuji Temple, 2 Chome-24-7 Gōtokuji, Setagaya, Tokyo, Japon
Published on Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

gōtokuji temple
2 chome-24-7 gōtokuji
setagaya
tokyo
japon
gotoku-ji
HD Wood Wallpapers
plant
tabletop
furniture
Free pictures

Related collections

Nature
47 photos · Curated by David Koubi
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
NEON
256 photos · Curated by Esquimal
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
sign
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking