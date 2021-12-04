Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aditya Enggar Perdana
@adityaenggarp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bandung, Bandung City, West Java, Indonesia
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bandung
bandung city
west java
indonesia
construction crane
Public domain images
Related collections
Moody Landscapes
38 photos · Curated by Martha Bergmann
moody
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Roads, Paths and tunnels
102 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
path
road
HD Wallpapers
Collection #166: Adobe Spark
9 photos · Curated by Adobe Spark
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers