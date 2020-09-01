Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sean Benesh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shaniko, OR, USA
Published
on
September 2, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old Schoolhouse | Shaniko, Oregon
Related tags
shaniko
HD Grey Wallpapers
or
usa
rural
school
schoolhouse
old school
ghost town
oregon
central oregon
pnw
pacific northwest
cowboy
old west
western
building
Nature Images
spire
steeple
Free images
Related collections
Buildings
232 photos
· Curated by Donald Cantrell
building
outdoor
cabin
Western
30 photos
· Curated by Donald Cantrell
western
outdoor
usa
Education
30 photos
· Curated by christian aurel
education
HD Kids Wallpapers
child