Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lucas George Wendt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
12d
ago
NIKON D7200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Long exposure of sky capturing Milky Way
Related tags
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Sky Backgrounds
sky night
astrophotography
Galaxy Images & Pictures
Galaxy Backgrounds
stars in the sky
long exposure
Nature Images
outdoors
Outer Space Pictures
Space Images & Pictures
universe
astronomy
nebula
night
starry sky
Free pictures
Related collections
Neutrals
52 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
neutral
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Collection #1: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
business
office
work
Reflective
530 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
reflective
reflection
outdoor