This was part of a graduation session I shot. For the gold dust, I went to Walmart and purchased a small container of gold glitter. I then set my camera to speed priority and had the subject blow a small amount out of her hands while I snapped a few shots. The results were gold, haha!! I made a FREE Lightroom preset available for download here: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iajR4LYATZVo5XBn4nuWrwGNRpTmdQJj