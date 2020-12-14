Go to Milena Doycheva's profile
@milenadoycheva
Download free
white butterfly on purple flower during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the Unsplash License

the butterfly and the flower

Related collections

Homegrown
17 photos · Curated by Gemma Evans
homegrown
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Seasons.
175 photos · Curated by Azucena Corrales
season
outdoor
leafe
Animals
368 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking