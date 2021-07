International Women’s Day Polly Planet is a character created and acted by Michelle Cassar, who is in her second decade of Being-PALL - Plastic A Lot Less. In that time she’s influenced countless business and individuals to adapt change, long before it was trendy. She went on to be one of the original team at City to Sea creating award winning video content. She’s now working on her children’s book series - Seb and Polly Planet.