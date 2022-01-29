Go to Ash Hayes's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Myanmar (Burma)
Published agoNIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

myanmar (burma)
Gold Backgrounds
white and gold stupa
myanmar
HD White Wallpapers
stupa
architecture
building
monastery
housing
temple
spire
steeple
tower
shrine
worship
pagoda
outdoors
Public domain images

Related collections

Easter
47 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Easter Images
Flower Images
egg
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking