Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Li Xie
@puenktchen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kyōto, Japan
Published
on
December 3, 2021
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Kinkaku-ji, Kyoto, Japan
Related tags
kyōto
japan
architecture
building
pagoda
temple
shrine
worship
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
castle
Free images
Related collections
Home Decor + Design
173 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Design Wallpapers
decor
home
Food
98 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
Pyro 🔥
47 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
pyro
flame
HD Fire Wallpapers