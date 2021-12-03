Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nadiia Ganzhyi
@nadiiag
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ship`s part in the historical park
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
old
Tourism Pictures
historical place
history
war
ship part
ship
Metal Backgrounds
military
soviet union
machine
drive shaft
symbol
HD Cross Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Christmas
40 photos
· Curated by Kaylee McNulty
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Wonderland
23 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
wonderland
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Shadow Play
67 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
human