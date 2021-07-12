Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yael Gonzalez
@yaelgonzalez
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Butterfly Images
Flower Images
blossom
petal
geranium
monarch
daisies
daisy
Public domain images
Related collections
Pastel + Sparkle
90 photos
· Curated by Melanie Lea
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Flowers
112 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Flower Images
blossom
plant
food & nutrition
86 photos
· Curated by Mona G
nutrition
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures