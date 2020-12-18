Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Butter Crag, Grasmere
Published
on
December 18, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
looking down to the valley
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
butter crag
grasmere
lake district national park
human
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
standing
adventure
leisure activities
Nature Images
hiking
Mountain Images & Pictures
silhouette
photo
photography
Free images
Related collections
Collection #90: Canopy
10 photos · Curated by Canopy
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
INTERIORS
379 photos · Curated by Chloe Stephens
interior
plant
indoor
Mother's Day
64 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures