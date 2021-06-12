Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alisa Matthews
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 12, 2021
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Butterfly
Related tags
Butterfly Images
butterfly on leaf
Nature Images
nature images
HD Green Wallpapers
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
monarch
Bee Pictures & Images
honey bee
Free stock photos
Related collections
Buildings
196 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
building
architecture
line
Sweet Tooth
123 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
sweet
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Horses
263 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal