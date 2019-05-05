Go to ev's profile
Police fires tear gas at Yellow Vest demonstrators during the 25th weekend of protests in the streets of Lyon, France. Police violence is at its highest since the 1950s. There is an extensive use of tear gas, sting-ball grenades and LBDs ("defense ball launchers") against largely peaceful protesters. According to official numbers, as of now, 1.428 tear gas grenades and 13.460 rubber balls and have been fired during yellow vests protests. As of now (May 5th), 23 persons lost an eye and 5 persons their hand during protests (source: mediapart.fr, http://tiny.cc/6hd85y).

