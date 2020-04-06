Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
MRIGANKA GUHA
@mriganka_guha
Download free
Share
Info
Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published on
April 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
trees beside the mountain
Related collections
Water
178 photos
· Curated by Toni Pou
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
outdoor
Phone Wallpapers
1,279 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Wet
719 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
wet
sea
outdoor
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
abies
fir
Nature Images
manali
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
himachal pradesh
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
conifer
slope
mountain range
pine
landscap
HD Snow Wallpapers
himachal_pradesh
Free stock photos