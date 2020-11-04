Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Emily Bernal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Persian silk tree leaves contrasting the blue sky.
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Spring Images & Pictures
HD Pink Wallpapers
contrast
leaves
blue sky
HD Floral Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
persian silk tree
mimosa tree
Summer Images & Pictures
vegetation
rainforest
Nature Images
outdoors
land
conifer
Free images
Related collections
technic
66 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
technic
camera
HD Grey Wallpapers
So many Ways...
67 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
bridge
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #130: Peak Design
7 photos
· Curated by Peak Design
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images