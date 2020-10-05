Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jorge Zapata
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2020
NIKON D3200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
banister
handrail
railing
staircase
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Nomad
15 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
nomad
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #194: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Textures
166 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers