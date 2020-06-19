Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kevin Martin Jose
@kevinmartinjose
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hackescher Markt, Berlin, Germany
Published
on
June 19, 2020
SONY, ILCE-5000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A street lamp suspended between buildings
Related tags
hackescher markt
berlin
germany
lamp
light fixture
lampshade
lamp post
HD Windows Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Bridges
99 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
bridge
building
architecture
mind body spirit
1,403 photos
· Curated by Huey
People Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blog
Urban Exploration
235 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers