Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jorge Zapata
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close-up dog
Related tags
mammal
canine
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
nose
Animals Images & Pictures
pets
Cute Images & Pictures
portrait
shepherd
domestic
Puppies Images & Pictures
breed
Dog Images & Pictures
Nature Images
floor
furniture
Backgrounds
Related collections
Friends
209 photos
· Curated by Monae Harris
friend
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Mountains
9 photos
· Curated by Konrad Parasiński
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter
38 photos
· Curated by Hollowed Witch
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor