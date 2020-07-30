Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcel Strauß
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Flughafen Stuttgart (STR), Flughafenstraße, Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
flughafen stuttgart (str)
flughafenstraße
stuttgart
deutschland
Light Backgrounds
street
circle
shadow
flooring
floor
corridor
concrete
flagstone
lighting
Free images
Related collections
Landscape & Architecture
193 photos · Curated by Marcel Strauß
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Street Photography
151 photos · Curated by Marcel Strauß
street photography
deutschland
stuttgart
Stuttgart
303 photos · Curated by Marcel Strauß
stuttgart
deutschland
human