Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Winston Chen
@winstonchen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Flower Images
lotus
taiwan
plant
blossom
lily
pond lily
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Great Outdoors
27 photos · Curated by Lindsay Pietroluongo
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Messages
596 photos · Curated by Lune de Papier
message
sign
word
Collection #53: Paul Stamatiou
8 photos · Curated by Paul Stamatiou
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
building