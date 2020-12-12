Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
SLT-A55V
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
cricket insect
grasshoper
grasshopper
Backgrounds
Related collections
Creative Spaces
137 photos
· Curated by Nathanael Clanton
Creative Images
Space Images & Pictures
office
Photographers
132 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures
people
388 photos
· Curated by apple s.
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures