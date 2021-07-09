Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Black Wallpapers
zürich
zurich
building
office building
urban
architecture
HD City Wallpapers
town
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Divisions
323 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
division
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Collection #20: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
road
Collection #85: Chris Brogan
10 photos
· Curated by Chris Brogan
building
urban
HD City Wallpapers