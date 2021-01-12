Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Peter Emery
@pemery33
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Seattle, WA, USA
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A corgi takes its usual afternoon nap on the couch
Related tags
seattle
wa
usa
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
lazy dog
lazy
sleeping
sleep
corgi dog
corgi
furniture
couch
mammal
HD Husky Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
canine
cushion
pillow
chair
Free pictures
Related collections
World Book Day
200 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers
Of Blue
48 photos
· Curated by Jess La Tribu
HD Blue Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
The Startup Collection
139 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
work
business
office