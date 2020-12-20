Go to Maximalfocus's profile
Futurium, Alexanderufer, Berlin, Germany
Published on SONY, DSLR-A580
"Share your inner unicorn" is an artwork of an exhibition at Futurium in Berlin. The installation invites visitors to share their thoughts, which then are visualised by a machine. The world of thought is measured at three points by means of electroencephalography. The underlying algorithm creates a variable from various input variables that describes the mental state of our relaxation. This variable is transmitted from the headband via Bluetooth to the actual drawing machine. The artwork by Chris Walter raises the question how we will communicate with machines in the future.

