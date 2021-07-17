Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Erik Mclean
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 17, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
duck
beak
HD Teal Wallpapers
mallard
Public domain images
Related collections
Couple
42 photos
· Curated by Frida Yáñez
couple
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
The Ocean In Your Mind
221 photos
· Curated by Raphael Funck
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Humanity
147 photos
· Curated by Ferananda Ibarra
humanity
outdoor
Light Backgrounds