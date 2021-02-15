Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kiwihug
@kiwihug
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
icicle
frozen
encapsulated
frost
Leaf Backgrounds
glass
cold
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Zen Desktop
23 photos
· Curated by Brian Lovin
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
workspace
149 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Temming
workspace
work
Website Backgrounds
Pastel Pantone
614 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
building