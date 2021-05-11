Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mousum De
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yamuna Ghat Gali, Choubey Para, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
on
May 11, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
early morning scenario of Yamuna ghat
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
yamuna ghat gali
choubey para
mathura
uttar pradesh
india
People Images & Pictures
human
Nature Images
fog
outdoors
weather
face
standing
mist
photo
photography
Smoke Backgrounds
smog
portrait
Free stock photos
Related collections
Water
1,938 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Fruits and Veggies
106 photos
· Curated by Joana Areosa
veggy
Fruits Images & Pictures
vegetable
I travel, therefore I am
60 photos
· Curated by Juraj Dayalu
Travel Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures