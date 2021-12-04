Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nikolay Hristov
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bulgaria
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bulgaria
Women Images & Pictures
girl alone
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
evening dress
fashion
robe
gown
People Images & Pictures
human
female
face
dress
portrait
photography
photo
sleeve
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Warm and Muted Vol. 2
365 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Buildings
196 photos · Curated by Zachary Spears
building
architecture
line
Festive with blank space
94 photos · Curated by Unsplash Trends
Space Images & Pictures
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers