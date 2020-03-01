Go to Haydn Golden's profile
@goldensson
Download free
clear drinking glass with yellow liquid on brown wooden table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Published on OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Milk tea at a cafe in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Related collections

Coffee
3 photos · Curated by Marvel SZA
Coffee Images
cup
Food Images & Pictures
milk tea
7 photos · Curated by Louis Duong
milk
tea
cup
digiart
686 photos · Curated by Srividya R
digiart
plant
Food Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking