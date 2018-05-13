While driving to Whistler/Blackcomb on a late Friday evening with the hope of taking pictures for the weekend, the roads were deserted and the sun was setting. The highway, Interstate 90, offered few clear views of the surrounding area. As I came around a curve approaching Anvil Island, a brief opening of a view lended itself to see the bay converging with the mountains with the light fading fast. I stood on a jersey barrier the width of a balance-beam off Interstate 90 balanced with the camera over my head and the viewfinder tilted down to frame the shot. Maybe 50% luck, 50% balance.