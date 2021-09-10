Go to Greg Rosenke's profile
Available for hire
Download free
water droplets on green grass
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

closeup macro shot of a wet blade of grass and blurred background

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
Grass Backgrounds
macro flower
macro
growth
closeup
minimalismlife
Minimalist Backgrounds
mood
Spring Images & Pictures
garden
macro nature
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
grow
water droplet
new
Life Images & Photos
alive
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Free images

Related collections

Beauty / Style
93 photos · Curated by Caterina Chimenti
style
beauty
People Images & Pictures
Sydney, Australia
79 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
sydney
australia
Beach Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking