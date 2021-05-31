Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
dasha lisovtsova
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published on
May 31, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #109: Heather Payne
10 photos
· Curated by Heather Payne
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Veggies
84 photos
· Curated by Belinda Vega
veggy
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
All the Colour
224 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
Flower Images
plant
Related tags
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
ornament
gargoyle
bali
indonesia
bali temple
monkey face
moody
hanuman
Free stock photos