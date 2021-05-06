Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
engin akyurt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Published
on
May 6, 2021
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
traditional Turkish dessert
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Brown Backgrounds
baklava
middle eastern
cuisine
Turkey Images & Pictures
turkish
meal
snack
tasty
yummy
originating
pastry
dough
cultural
phyllo
sugar
sweet
sugary
Free stock photos
Related collections
I THINK
31 photos
· Curated by Varunee treenad
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Course images
82 photos
· Curated by Katie Kavanagh
Baby Images & Photos
human
newborn
Sherry
105 photos
· Curated by Ali G Rashidi
sherry
Food Images & Pictures
plant