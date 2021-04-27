Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ovidiu Gruescu
@poyzzone
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
April 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
red rose
blossom
plant
Rose Images
Flower Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Fairytale
272 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
fairytale
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Turquoise + Pink
596 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Turquoise Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
people
392 photos
· Curated by apple s.
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures