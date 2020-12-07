Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Visual Stories || Micheile
@micheile
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Christmas stars made from paper bags.
Related tags
HD Wood Wallpapers
Paper Backgrounds
HD Holiday Wallpapers
bag
Tree Images & Pictures
glue
december
wrapping
festive
Light Backgrounds
Star Images
decor
fest
HD Holiday Wallpapers
ornament
ornaments
greetings
seasonal
season
craft
Free pictures
Related collections
A Yule World
11 photos
· Curated by Arthur Morgan
Christmas Images
ornament
plant
funky shapes
76 photos
· Curated by Sally Jane
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website
257 photos
· Curated by Hannah Roos
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers