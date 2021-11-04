Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
BenMoses M
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 4, 2021
SONY, ILCA-68
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Aesthetic Backgrounds
HD Desktop Wallpapers
Nature Images
Flower Images
pleasing
Flower Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
wallpaper 2020
plant
petal
Flower Images
blossom
asteraceae
anther
aster
daisies
daisy
pollen
Backgrounds
Related collections
Fruits and Veggies
106 photos · Curated by Joana Areosa
veggy
Fruits Images & Pictures
vegetable
A Colorful Life
110 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Life Images & Photos
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
Food & Drink
141 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
drink
Food Images & Pictures
plant